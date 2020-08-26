Satanist Pope Francis Sides With Bill Gates And Says COVID Vaccine Must Be ‘Universal And For All People’ Despite Being Made From Aborted Baby Parts

In his Wednesday afternoon address, the Argentinian pontiff made his comments in the context of opposing rich countries and people obtaining the COVID vaccine.“It would be sad if we gave priority for the COVID-19 vaccine to the richest people,” [Satanist] Pope Francis declared. “It would be sad if this vaccine became the property of this or that nation and was not universal and for all,” he continued.Satanist Pope Francis has backed global elites such as Bill Gates when it comes to a Coronavirus vaccination, saying that it should be “universal and for all.”It was only a matter of time, and now here it is. Pope Francis officially siding with the global elites like Bill Gates in calling for global COVID vaccinations, never mind that those vaccines will contain aborted baby parts.Never mind that those vaccines are the weapon of choice for the New World Order, and never mind that with those global COVID vaccines comes global digital identification.I guess all those high level meetings with Microsoft at the Vatican has resulted in partnerships on a variety of levels, eh? Me thinketh so.“And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration. And the angel said unto me, Wherefore didst thou marvel? I will tell thee the mystery of the woman, and of the beast that carrieth her, which hath the seven heads and ten horns.” Revelation 17:6,7 (KJB)Month after month, we are watching the New World Order players reveal their agenda, and for the born again bible believer who possesses the discernment of the Holy Spirit, recognizing what we are seeing is literally the easiest thing in the world.But what about for those people who are not born again, and who do not have Holy Spirit discernment? Well, you’ll be the ones taking the vaccine, and receiving the implantable Immunity Passports from ID2020. Continued.....