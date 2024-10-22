CIA Bombshell: Presidents Are Selected, Not Elected

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to the global elite, U.S. presidents are selected, not elected, with the game rigged to ensure their chosen candidate can continue destroying America from the inside.
But the elite face one major problem: people around the world are waking up, exposing their crimes and deceptions like never before.
With bombshell revelations proving Kamala Harris’ life story is a CIA fabrication, and Barack Obama’s manufactured history unraveling, it’s time to ask some serious questions.
Receive up to $10,000 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/