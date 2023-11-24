Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Border Patrol Force Americans To Leave Public Property While Illegal Immigrants Are Allowed To Stay
channel image
GalacticStorm
2177 Subscribers
Shop now
99 views
Published 18 hours ago

Eagle Pass, TX: Border Patrol is making sure the invasion of our country is going smoothly, they’re mercenaries assisting foreign invasion.


Border Patrol Telling Americans To Leave Public Property While Illegal Immigrants Are Allowed To Stay


“Eagle Pass, Texas, we filmed the Army helping illegal migrants over the wire fence into the U.S. They then walked them to Border Patrol officers who put them on a bus. We then filmed Border Patrol bussing the migrants to a tent 15 minutes up the road.


A former Border Patrol agent told me migrants are then taken to a nonprofit called Mission Border Hope.


Migrants we talked to today told us their end destination is Idaho.


It’s quite a concierge service we provide to those who violate immigration law, all funded by our tax dollars.”


h/t real.ivory on Instagram



Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal immigrantscartelsalien invasionopen southern border

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket