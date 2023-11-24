Border Patrol Force Americans To Leave Public Property While Illegal Immigrants Are Allowed To Stay

Eagle Pass, TX: Border Patrol is making sure the invasion of our country is going smoothly, they’re mercenaries assisting foreign invasion.





Border Patrol Telling Americans To Leave Public Property While Illegal Immigrants Are Allowed To Stay





“Eagle Pass, Texas, we filmed the Army helping illegal migrants over the wire fence into the U.S. They then walked them to Border Patrol officers who put them on a bus. We then filmed Border Patrol bussing the migrants to a tent 15 minutes up the road.





A former Border Patrol agent told me migrants are then taken to a nonprofit called Mission Border Hope.





Migrants we talked to today told us their end destination is Idaho.





It’s quite a concierge service we provide to those who violate immigration law, all funded by our tax dollars.”





h/t real.ivory on Instagram







