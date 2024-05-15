NWO: Former CDC head says next plannedemic will be bird flu!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Dani Paso



According the former CDC chief, Robert Redfield, the next plannedemic will be the birdflu which will kill scores of people, far worse than the fake COVID-19 planedemic.



Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington