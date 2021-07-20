C0VID Criminals WILL Be Held Accountable, Says Attorney Dr. Fleming in Warning Against c0v jabs

The criminals behind the COVID PLANdemic are going to ultimately be held accountable under the law, Dr. Richard Fleming, who is also an attorney, told The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman in this interview for Conversations that Matter (CTM). The two begin by discussing the Novavax, which Dr. Fleming warned against. While it works somewhat differently, the spike proteins will be made by moth cells instead of the injected person's own cells. But Dr. Fleming noted thatthe spoke protein, which these shots are causing to be produced in one way or another, is the actual bio-weapon being used against the population.My guess. They're all deadly even though the formulas differ. It's mighty suspicious that they all miraculously came out at the same time. They're all in it together. There's no way unrelated scientists all over the world would make a scientific discovery all at the same time. Even more unlikely, everyone miraculously has the materials, factory and personnel to magically produce and distribute them all at the same time. They've been working on this for DECADES - Vagabond2010source:descr source: