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HOW TOTALITARIAN SOCIETIES BRAINWASH THEIR CITIZENS | KATE WAND
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20 views • August 25, 2021
HOW TOTALITARIAN SOCIETIES BRAINWASH THEIR CITIZENS | KATE WAND
Meerloo has advice for those not living in totalitarian countries. We must avoid the personal mindset temptations that lead the way to totalitarianism:
“Free men in a free society must learn not only to recognize this stealthy attack on mental integrity and fight it, but must learn also what there is inside man’s mind that makes him vulnerable to this attack, what it is that makes him, in many cases, actually long for a way out of the responsibilities that republican democracy and maturity place on him.”
Film based on the essay by Barry Brownstein:
https://www.aier.org/article/big-brother-depends-on-little-brothers/
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
very-opinionated.com
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5?
Meerloo has advice for those not living in totalitarian countries. We must avoid the personal mindset temptations that lead the way to totalitarianism:
“Free men in a free society must learn not only to recognize this stealthy attack on mental integrity and fight it, but must learn also what there is inside man’s mind that makes him vulnerable to this attack, what it is that makes him, in many cases, actually long for a way out of the responsibilities that republican democracy and maturity place on him.”
Film based on the essay by Barry Brownstein:
https://www.aier.org/article/big-brother-depends-on-little-brothers/
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
very-opinionated.com
CREDITS ,, https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5?
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