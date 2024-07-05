© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters Sits Down With SURVIVORS Of Israeli ATTACK On USS Liberty. Today on the Stew Peters Show, we share a special report from the belly of the beast in Washington D.C.,to remember the brutal Israeli attack on the USS Liberty in 1967.Larry Bowen and Chaplain Ron Kukal share their stories of the attack, and now it's up to us to continue fighting for justice.