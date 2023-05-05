Coronation Of King Charles III In England Will Supercharge The UN Agenda 2030-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 5 2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Saturday May 6th, that's tomorrow, is going to be a big day in England, no, make that a huge day in England as they conduct the coronation of King Charles III. It will be the first king to sit on the throne in over 70 years. God has uniquely blessed and used the nation of England, consider the following. The global standard of absolute temperature is the BTU, the British Thermal Unit. The global standard for location is the longitude and latitude of the Prime Meridian, located in Greenwich, England. The global standard of absolute time is GMT, or Greenwich Mean Time, located in Greenwich, England. Now get this. The global standard of absolute truth is the King James Bible, translated under the authority of a king, sitting on the throne, in England. Do you see how God has so greatly blessed and used the nation of England? England is also the nation that betrayed the Jews after WWI, promising them a homeland in Israel and then siding with the Muslims instead. What does all this have to do with the coronation of King Charles III in England tomorrow, and the implementation of the UN Globalist Agenda For Sustainable Development? Plenty! On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we show you how King Charles is being used to bring about the fulfillment of end times prophecy related to the end times and the coming kingdom of Antichrist.

