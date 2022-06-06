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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Miles Guo: We want to break the hierarchy and achieve equality. One person one vote election for the Chinese political system. And get back all the money the Chinese Communist Party have stolen and have been hidden aboard. Meanwhile, all the alleged mortgage, car loan, credit cards, which Chinese people are burdened with, must be waived. It is equalism. This is what the NFSC will bring to everyone.