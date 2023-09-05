April 4th, 2021

Do you understand the first and second resurrections spoken about in Revelation 20? Pastor Dean Odle gives a thorough teaching on the first resurrection (or as many call it, the rapture of believers), the great tribulation, and the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ on the last day.

"For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us." Romans 8:18