Just Trust Us

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Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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320 views • February 05, 2022
Demanding Answers
* Some reporters want to see the evidence re: Vladimir Putin staging a fake attack.
* We were under the impression that false flag operations didn’t exist — or if they did, it’s only in the diseased imaginations of conspiracy theorists and QAnon minions.
* Now they’re telling us that false flags are entirely real, except they never happen here.
* America needs more reporters like this: “Where is the declassified information?” “Crisis actors, really?”
* Team [Bidan]’s response to being challenged: more spying.
* RINOs are in lockstep with Dems begging for war.
* Screaming about Russia even as we ignore China is now a bipartisan effort.
* This is only happening because there is no credible opposition to it in the congress.
The full version of this segment is linked below.

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295570591001
Keywords
journalismpropagandatucker carlsonjoe bidenukrainepsyopq anonjohn cornynned pricematt leejim cooper
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