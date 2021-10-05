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MARK ZUCKERBERG+ 24TH OCTOBER 2019= WHY FACEBOOK IS DOWN IN 4TH OCTOBER 2021
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140 views • October 05, 2021
THIS IS WHY FACEBOOK,INSTAGRAM,WHATSAPP IS DOWN WORLDWIDE RIGHT NOW,GOOOOOOOO AND DO YOUR RESEARCH SHEEPLE OH SORRY I MEAN PEOPLE. WAKE THE F*CK UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
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