Lawfare on journalists

Award winning journalist, Gemma O'Doherty joins Richard to talk about her career in Ireland and how she parted company with her employer, who demanded that she cease reporting on corruption within the Irish state. Since leaving mainstream journalism she has continued to lead her field as a fully independent 'proper' investigative journalist, uncovering many serious injustices in Ireland. In recent years she has suffered, what appear to be orchestrated legal attacks, which are being supported by the mainstream media. "Lawfare" seems to the be price that investigative journalists are now paying, for searching for and reporting on uncomfortable truths. The parallels with Richard D. Hall's case in the UK are striking.



Published on richplanet.net on 25 April 2024