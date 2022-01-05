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The Devastating Consequences of the “Green Revolution” in Africa
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170 views • January 05, 2022
If you look at the development of mankind more closely, you will find that it has just reached the puberty stage. Increasingly, mankind no longer believes in the “fairy tales” of politics and the leading media, e.g. the fairy tale of the “Green Revolution”.
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