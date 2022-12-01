X22 REPORT Ep. 2937b - FBI & Now Twitter Involved In Manipulating The Elections, [DS] Election Rigging Exposed

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2937b - Nov. 30, 2022

FBI & Now Twitter Involved In Manipulating The Elections, [DS] Election Rigging ExposedThe [DS] is panicking, they have lost their weapon of narrative control. The [DS] will continue to hit EM and Trump. They don't have a choice. The election fraud is being produced. Each time more evidence is produced the case is getting stronger and stronger. Bait and traps are being used by EM and Trump and the [DS] is doing exactly what they want.

