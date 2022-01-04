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THIS NEED TO HAPPEN TO EVERY MASK KARREN. KICKED OFF THE PLANE! BY THE PILOT IT TURNED OUT SHE WAS AN ACTOR!
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142 views • January 04, 2022
The 5G-FLU-CONNECTION - https://www.brighteon.com/f74273e4-aede-4707-b1d4-dc7dc6e442f6
UK ARE YOU VAXXED AND PAYING LIFE INSURANCE? STOP ITS INVALID ON PAYOUTS IF YOU TOOK THE JAB! - https://www.brighteon.com/3c2f6268-600b-4c1b-aa4e-fb39e593f793
GENOCIDE! - GENOCIDE! ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PEOPLE SHOW SIGNS OF INDUCED ORGAN ATTACK! https://www.brighteon.com/4e4dee11-f910-4c61-8357-8dfca02701e2
CHINA - PEOPLE BLEEDING FROM THE EYES NOSE EARS 5G EMP RADIATION PULSED MICROWAVE DEATHS - THEY WILL MASSACRE THE POPULATION AND BLAME IT ON A VARIANT! - ITS GENOCIDE!!!!! - https://www.brighteon.com/cf114f01-aa79-40b7-ad7a-51c4b0714c4d
1985 PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING - https://www.brighteon.com/14a23ca4-149e-4bba-b9d7-17ea9fb3617e
UK ARE YOU VAXXED AND PAYING LIFE INSURANCE? STOP ITS INVALID ON PAYOUTS IF YOU TOOK THE JAB! - https://www.brighteon.com/3c2f6268-600b-4c1b-aa4e-fb39e593f793
GENOCIDE! - GENOCIDE! ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PEOPLE SHOW SIGNS OF INDUCED ORGAN ATTACK! https://www.brighteon.com/4e4dee11-f910-4c61-8357-8dfca02701e2
CHINA - PEOPLE BLEEDING FROM THE EYES NOSE EARS 5G EMP RADIATION PULSED MICROWAVE DEATHS - THEY WILL MASSACRE THE POPULATION AND BLAME IT ON A VARIANT! - ITS GENOCIDE!!!!! - https://www.brighteon.com/cf114f01-aa79-40b7-ad7a-51c4b0714c4d
1985 PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING - https://www.brighteon.com/14a23ca4-149e-4bba-b9d7-17ea9fb3617e
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