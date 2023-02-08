2/8/23: Douglas Gabriel explains Cartel Babylon's attempt to implement the derivative antichrist AI sentient world simulation, Humanity's choice to not participate by adhering to Christ's teachings being paramount, the explanation of this in Revelation and how, by adhering to the Golden Rule, Humanity will defeat AI demonic possession/entrapment and Realize the Promise of the Resurrection.

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor! Humanity will defeat the quantum AI antichrist! We Are Free !!