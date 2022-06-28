“Us & Them” - Blue Bloods (Serpent Race) & Red Blood (Adam) Part 1/2

This is Part 1 of “Us & Them” video, that provides Biblical proof that there is a serpent blue blooded race mixed with a Red blooded race from Adam, that is hunting our souls to be used to birth a serpent locust scorpion race, that will birthed from the pit in the end times. It also provides evidence that the spiritual battle being waged in every human host body is coming to the end and humanity is reaching the end of a cycle, when the sea of humanity is becoming like in the days of Noah, when man’s heart had turned all evil and we are "Out of Time". In this section it also proves that Donald Trump was selected and not elected for this very time in history to be down this system to make way for the New World Order and the rise of the Antichrist.

(YouTube Channel Source) Richard Montbleau https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardAlan