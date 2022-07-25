SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE [1 of 2] Sunday 7/24/22 • Glenn Greenwald Q&A At Alex's War Premier • Infowars

SPECIAL SUNDAY LIVE BROADCAST: STEVE BANNON & GLENN GREENWALD BOTH INTERVIEW ALEX JONES ON STATE OF THE WORLDWe're going to cover the waterfront today with critical information about the future of humanity, joined also by Ali Alexander, Harrison Smith and more for this special 4-hour broadcast!

Meanwhile, more countries are signing onto the World Economic Forum's plan to wipe out farmers and livestock in the name of saving the Earth -- tune in and share this link!

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