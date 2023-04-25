Create New Account
Tucker Carlson + Don Lemon FIRED, SAME Day -- First Amendment in Peril
Recharge Freedom
Published 19 hours ago |

Tucker Carlson and Don Lemmon were fired on the same day from Fox and CNN respectively. While lemon, definitely deserved to be fired, for being a vile racist, misogynist, and liar, Tucker was someone who protected free speech, and Gabe voice to the opinion that didn't necessarily conform to the corporate and government narrative.The first amendment is in peril as they convince us, via threat, and cancel culture, not to state our views, and taking down Tucker, was a big step towards their dominion over the free citizens of the USA.


