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GEERT VANDEN BOSSCHE INTERVIEWED
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418 views • November 22, 2021
EDITED from the Highwire, 18 November, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Lsas30750rW/
In an historic interview for The HighWire, host Del Bigtree sits down with Vaccinologist, Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., D.V.M., to hear Geert’s dire warning about mass Covid vaccination of children, and the catastrophe which may follow
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Lsas30750rW/
In an historic interview for The HighWire, host Del Bigtree sits down with Vaccinologist, Geert Vanden Bossche, Ph.D., D.V.M., to hear Geert’s dire warning about mass Covid vaccination of children, and the catastrophe which may follow
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