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MIRRORED from STEW PETERS
OCTOBER 28, 2022
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/10/crimes-against-humanity-cdc-continues-pushing-for-dangerous-mass-genocide-of-children/
We’ve spent a lot of time the past week talking about the CDC recommendation that all children in America get the Covid shots, and all the boosters, as part of their regular vaccine regimen. Even though the shots can cause myocarditis and heart failure and all other kinds of real health problems.