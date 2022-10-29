Create New Account
Crimes Against Humanity: CDC Continues Pushing For DANGEROUS Mass Genocide Of Children
Published 25 days ago |

MIRRORED from STEW PETERS

OCTOBER 28, 2022

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/10/crimes-against-humanity-cdc-continues-pushing-for-dangerous-mass-genocide-of-children/ 

We’ve spent a lot of time the past week talking about the CDC recommendation that all children in America get the Covid shots, and all the boosters, as part of their regular vaccine regimen. Even though the shots can cause myocarditis and heart failure and all other kinds of real health problems.


