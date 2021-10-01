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Part A - video tour of the newest 5 star hostel in Medellin, Colombia
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50 views • October 01, 2021
Masaya - owned by the French. There is one in Bogota and one in Cargtegena and now there is one in Medellin. This place is filled up with with guests from 25-40 yrs old. For the most part
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