Alina Habba: "We have flight logs, information, names...that will come out", on Piers Morgan in February 2025 - clip

Alina Habba on Piers Morgan in February:

“It’s incredibly disturbing. We have flight logs, information, names...that will come out.”

https://x.com/piersmorgan/status/1942179502211076166

Alina Habba is the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey (as of a week ago), as well as a counselor to President Trump.

On the list below, from White House, She got her job as US Attorney for the District of NJ for a 4 year term, only a few days ago on July 1, 2025. Coincidence???

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/07/nominations-sent-to-the-senate-b7e7/

Article:

https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2025/07/01/trump-nominates-alina-habba-us-attorney-term-nj/84434954007/





