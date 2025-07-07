Alina Habba: "We have flight logs, information, names...that will come out", on Piers Morgan in February 2025 - clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alina Habba on Piers Morgan in February:
“It’s incredibly disturbing. We have flight logs, information, names...that will come out.”
https://x.com/piersmorgan/status/1942179502211076166
Alina Habba is the U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey (as of a week ago), as well as a counselor to President Trump.
On the list below, from White House, She got her job as US Attorney for the District of NJ for a 4 year term, only a few days ago on July 1, 2025. Coincidence???
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/07/nominations-sent-to-the-senate-b7e7/
Article:
https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2025/07/01/trump-nominates-alina-habba-us-attorney-term-nj/84434954007/