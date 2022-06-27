A Sick Satanic Lying Public Psychopath in Plain Sight = Professor Ben Bergus!

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Original title: Full Interview: O'Keefe Questions Ben Burgis Over N-Word Edit Backstage at MINDS: Festival of Ideas.Note: Just like in Denmark.... I'm still in progress with my trial no 5 were the jugde also lying right into my face... This video shows exactly how a highly educated psychopath 'wise' persons, what I'm almost daily are up against, people who use lying manipulative false friendly welcoming satanic Doublespeak, Newspeak and NPM Speak while they say that you should not interrupt them when they talk, they themselves interrupt - I can come with a list of these Danish psychopaths here from Denmark which does exactly the same. I repeat - I cannot and will never respect such psychopaths and I do not talk nicely to such psychopaths! I tell them what I mean about them... Fuck them..





What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/





Jacobin Mag Columnist and Morehouse Adjunct Professor Ben Bergus is interviewed backstage by James O’Keefe over his deceptive edit omitting use of the N word toward a student by a teach who is also a union member. In the interaction, Burgus is less concerned by the use of racist language toward black students as he is with O’Keefe exposing people affiliated with unions.





87,742 views Jun 26, 2022

Project Veritas

1.52M subscribers

https://youtu.be/JafuJBYnFAo

https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals



