"We are ready to continue that game" Khazari, asked if Iran is seeking a ceasefire - CNN interview clip 2

"We are ready to continue that game."
Khazari, asked if Iran is seeking a ceasefire:
"I don't see any room for diplomacy anymore. Trump has been deceiving others and not keeping with his promises. While we were engaged in negotiation — [they attacked]."
Asked how this ends if Trump demands complete surrender:
"The end of this game comes when Americans and Israelis come to the understanding that this strategy is not working, and they have to stop the aggression against Iranians."