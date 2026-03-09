"We are ready to continue that game" Khazari, asked if Iran is seeking a ceasefire - CNN interview clip 2

"We are ready to continue that game."

Khazari, asked if Iran is seeking a ceasefire:

"I don't see any room for diplomacy anymore. Trump has been deceiving others and not keeping with his promises. While we were engaged in negotiation — [they attacked]."

Asked how this ends if Trump demands complete surrender:

"The end of this game comes when Americans and Israelis come to the understanding that this strategy is not working, and they have to stop the aggression against Iranians."