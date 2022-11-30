Riots erupt in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium in World Cup

Violent scenes unfolded in the streets of Brussels as police used tear gas and water cannons to rein in raging Morocco fans who were smashing store windows and cars after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 in the World Cup in Qatar.
