Houston TX June 2022 Asking Kroger & Walgreens Pharmacists About The COVID19 Vaccines Daddomatto

Daddomatto aka trailhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/o1owlcZurvvX/





7- KROGER’S WE HAVE A PROBLEM. STILL GIVING THE JAB. What the hell is wrong with this pharmacist hand?





https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQHsaeYLNET6/





8- WALGREENS PHARMACIST ZENA SAYS STAY AWAY FROM THE J&J DEATH JAB THEY CAUSE BLOOD CLOTS!





Houston TX June 2022 Asking Kroger & Walgreens Pharmacists About The COVID19 Vaccines Daddomatto



