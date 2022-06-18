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Houston TX June 2022 Asking Kroger & Walgreens Pharmacists About The COVID19 Vaccines Daddomatto
Daddomatto aka trailhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/o1owlcZurvvX/
7- KROGER’S WE HAVE A PROBLEM. STILL GIVING THE JAB. What the hell is wrong with this pharmacist hand?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQHsaeYLNET6/
8- WALGREENS PHARMACIST ZENA SAYS STAY AWAY FROM THE J&J DEATH JAB THEY CAUSE BLOOD CLOTS!
Houston TX June 2022 Asking Kroger & Walgreens Pharmacists About The COVID19 Vaccines Daddomatto