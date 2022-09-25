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Dr. Mike Yeadon; The only people who would plan and do this are people who worship Satan
We’re beyond wrong and right; We’re in the GOOD VERSUS EVIL
The injections are toxic. The very design of them could not be more dangerous
They chose to use the only part of this purported pathogen; the spike protein which is acutely toxic
And yet they’ve injected billions of people, we’re into millions of people who have died, we don’t know how many more people will die
Source @Child Covid Vaccine Injuries UK