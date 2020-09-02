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MILO
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43 views • September 02, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3600/milo
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3600-milo
Milo Yiannopoulos stood tall for free speech, and against the puritanical language fascism of political correctness. As a good-looking, ridiculously articulate gay man, he could have found a comfortable place to nestle in leftist cliches, and would have been welcomed by the establishment with open arms. Instead, he turned his considerable charm, talents, humor and intellect on the enemies of free thought and free speech - helping to provoke and reveal the violence and hatefulness of dangerous and powerful elements within Western society.
And now, he stands on a precipice, which we really need to examine in detail.
In the span of 48 hours, Milo Yiannopoulos has fallen from grace in the eyes of many. He has lost his quarter million dollar book deal, he has resigned from his influential position at Breitbart, and been disinvited from his prestigious speaking engagement at CPAC.
Milo's Drunken Peasants and Joe Rogan Comments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGL5eRw7rXU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azC1nm85btY
Milo's Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABJo7w-efTA
Bill Maher's Comments
https://twitter.com/StefanMolyneux/status/834260909598072832
http://www.playboy.com/articles/playboy-interview-bill-maher
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3600-milo
Milo Yiannopoulos stood tall for free speech, and against the puritanical language fascism of political correctness. As a good-looking, ridiculously articulate gay man, he could have found a comfortable place to nestle in leftist cliches, and would have been welcomed by the establishment with open arms. Instead, he turned his considerable charm, talents, humor and intellect on the enemies of free thought and free speech - helping to provoke and reveal the violence and hatefulness of dangerous and powerful elements within Western society.
And now, he stands on a precipice, which we really need to examine in detail.
In the span of 48 hours, Milo Yiannopoulos has fallen from grace in the eyes of many. He has lost his quarter million dollar book deal, he has resigned from his influential position at Breitbart, and been disinvited from his prestigious speaking engagement at CPAC.
Milo's Drunken Peasants and Joe Rogan Comments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGL5eRw7rXU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azC1nm85btY
Milo's Press Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABJo7w-efTA
Bill Maher's Comments
https://twitter.com/StefanMolyneux/status/834260909598072832
http://www.playboy.com/articles/playboy-interview-bill-maher
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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