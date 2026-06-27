PEOPLE CLAIM ISRAELIS CELEBRATE LAG BᴀOMER BY THROWING KITTENS AND PUPPIES INTO BONFIRES ₪ TRUE❓

Q: "People claim Israelis celebrate Lag BaOmer by throwing kittens and puppies into bonfires. Is there any truth to this?"





Ben Shapiro: "No, that is the stupidest crap I ever heard in my entire life! What kind of nonsense?! That is not a thing!!"





… Who is going to tell him?





Source: https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2070319769421488136