PEOPLE CLAIM ISRAELIS CELEBRATE LAG BᴀOMER BY THROWING KITTENS AND PUPPIES INTO BONFIRES ₪ TRUE❓

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Q: "People claim Israelis celebrate Lag BaOmer by throwing kittens and puppies into bonfires. Is there any truth to this?"
Ben Shapiro: "No, that is the stupidest crap I ever heard in my entire life! What kind of nonsense?! That is not a thing!!"
… Who is going to tell him?
Source: https://x.com/infolibnews/status/2070319769421488136