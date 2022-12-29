Mr. Miles Guo’s Words Inspire Every Leader of the Whistleblowers’ Movement

https://gnews.org/articles/634387
Summary：12/26/2022【Review of AMFEST 2022】Little Sarah: A good leader does not depend on whether others praise you or not, but on whether you sincerely aim to get the job done, and whether you can inspire your team members. Mr. Miles Guo's words inspire every one of our leaders.
