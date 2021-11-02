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MEET ICAN ATTORNEY AARON SIRI -- Listen to the Story of Major Vaccine Legal Decisions
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114 views • November 02, 2021
MEET ICAN ATTORNEY AARON SIRI
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/meet-ican-attorney-aaron-siri/
Meet the brilliant mind behind one of the most successful and active Legal Teams in the world of Vaccine and Civil Rights. Aaron provides legal insight on Covid vaccine mandates, shocking childhood vaccines, the Plotkin Deposition, and more.
POSTED: November 1, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/meet-ican-attorney-aaron-siri/
Meet the brilliant mind behind one of the most successful and active Legal Teams in the world of Vaccine and Civil Rights. Aaron provides legal insight on Covid vaccine mandates, shocking childhood vaccines, the Plotkin Deposition, and more.
POSTED: November 1, 2021
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