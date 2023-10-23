Create New Account
💥 Israel's Secret Gaza Plot Revealed
What is happening
Blackstone Intelligence
Premiered Oct 19, 2023
The Gaza Strip is home to over 2 million Palestinians. Israel ordered over a million of them to immediately leave the north. Israel's secret plot for Gaza is revealed in this episode.  
