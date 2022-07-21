THE NEW WORLD ORDER IN 2022!!

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120,913 views - Jun 4, 2022 - The New World Order is a conspiracy theory which hypothesizes a secretly emerging totalitarian world government. Klaus Schwab states that the future is just not happening but is built by us! By a powerful community as you here in this room. We have the means to improve the state of the world. Jesse Watters takes it from there: "and they way they start is by tracking you. Mirror