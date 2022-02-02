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"When it comes to a good meal, you should start with an appetizer," says Gary Null
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90 views • February 02, 2022
So many tips are in this video Gary Null taped in his kitchen a decade ago. His lessons are even more relevant today since cooking at home has to be an option--going to a restaurant can get some arrested.
thought- if you have a really good appetite always have a glass of juice (freshly made, organic) prior to the meal to cut your appetite.
- starting at 3:37 is a wonderfully easy recipe on how to marinate asparagus. No more missing the fresh window on the asparagus...it is marinating in the fridge as soon as it arrives in the kitchen. Yum.
Keep on doing it Gary Null!
thought- if you have a really good appetite always have a glass of juice (freshly made, organic) prior to the meal to cut your appetite.
- starting at 3:37 is a wonderfully easy recipe on how to marinate asparagus. No more missing the fresh window on the asparagus...it is marinating in the fridge as soon as it arrives in the kitchen. Yum.
Keep on doing it Gary Null!
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