Lawsuit Calls For Release Of J6 POWS: Historic Action Taken In Defense Of Persecuted Patriots

Stew Peters Show





The Federal government is out of control, and we need America First lawyers and attorneys to put it back in order.





Lawyer Joe McBride joins the show to detail his historic lawsuit, suing for millions against the Federal government.





McBride's client, Ryan Taylor is stuck in solitary confinement for representing at J-6, and McBride plans to make the feds pay!





Watch this segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





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Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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