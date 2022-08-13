Lawsuit Calls For Release Of J6 POWS: Historic Action Taken In Defense Of Persecuted Patriots

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Stew Peters Show
The Federal government is out of control, and we need America First lawyers and attorneys to put it back in order.
Lawyer Joe McBride joins the show to detail his historic lawsuit, suing for millions against the Federal government.
McBride's client, Ryan Taylor is stuck in solitary confinement for representing at J-6, and McBride plans to make the feds pay!
Watch this segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
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