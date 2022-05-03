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In God's Country. Monica at The Tyalgum General Store, 1st May 2022.
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10 views • May 03, 2022
At the Tyalgum General Store, 1st May 2022.
The Northern Rivers is God's Country.
Monica Shepherd is the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP) Candidate in the upcoming Federal Election. She is running for the Lower House in the electorate of Richmond, which encompasses a large swathe of The Northern Rivers.
"We need to protect the rights of our children and their children to come. The freedoms you surrender today are the freedoms your Grandchildren will never know existed."
https://imoparty.com/Monica-Shepherd
Thank you to Tyalgum General Store for providing the venue and the awesome food from the Smokehouse.
Find them on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Tyalgum-General-Store-438338396990176/
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
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All rights reserved.
The Northern Rivers is God's Country.
Monica Shepherd is the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP) Candidate in the upcoming Federal Election. She is running for the Lower House in the electorate of Richmond, which encompasses a large swathe of The Northern Rivers.
"We need to protect the rights of our children and their children to come. The freedoms you surrender today are the freedoms your Grandchildren will never know existed."
https://imoparty.com/Monica-Shepherd
Thank you to Tyalgum General Store for providing the venue and the awesome food from the Smokehouse.
Find them on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Tyalgum-General-Store-438338396990176/
STAY FREE!
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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