AUSTRIA LOCKS DOWN- MANDATORY VACCINES ARE A WAR CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY



DO NOT TAKE THE SHOT. It is a bioweapon that is meant to kill a good portion of the worlds population.

Do not take anything transhumanist or from satanic pharma as well.



Stand up, resists medical tyranny, jail trying to kill you criminal politicians.



NO virus anywhere ever at any time has ever been genetically isolated anywhere ever on Earth! They do not exists outside of your body they are exosomes created by your body there are bacteria fungi and pathogens everywhere on earth if your body has a reactionary infection and someone near you gets the same thing it is because you were in the same place or the bacteria fungi or pathogenic toxin was on your clothes or in your hair... bacteria fungi and pathogens might cause an infection in your body but it is in your body and your body alone. YOU DO NOT GET OR GIVE INFECTIONS TO EACH OTHER BY BREATHING...THAT IS STUPID WE WOULD ALL BE DEAD BY NOW.



source:

Alien Wars