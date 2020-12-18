NEED TO KNOW: THE FETZER REPORT EPISODE 88 - 16 DECEMBER 2020

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Need to Know Episode 88 (16 December 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo & David Scorpio. Trump: Audit of Dominion machines in Antrim County “shows Massive fraud.” Electors in 7 states cast dueling votes for Trump. PA Republicans again ask SC to review election lawsuit. Trump pressures GA to expand Dominion audit. MI subpoenas Voting Machines and clerks communication. Durham Investigation heats up. More and more election chicanery. The hellish reality and truth about toxic and deadly quackccines. Tulsi Gabbard infuriates Democrats as she sets up 2024 Presidential run. NFL ratings tank--it’s not really football without crowd. Crooked Kamala seeks to use Sandy Hook false flag to grab guns. Trump plans NDAA veto. General Flynn warns of unelected tyrants says time for God-fearing Americans to fight.