JUAN O SAVIN REVEALS EMMANUEL VELIKOVSKY'S 17TH IMPRESSION

Juan O Savin along with several historians guide you through what may be the worlds first conspiracy theorist, before the term was known. Shortly after WW2 and during the 1950's and 1960's Emmanuel Velikovsky (a well known highly advanced professor and author) often had very different ideas about how the world and cosmos worked. Back then, just like now, the MSM and leading universities did everything they could to sensor his books and shut him up. The only problem they encountered was that he kept being right. Sound Familiar. Maybe he is a relative of Donald Trump! This short film is set in a documentary style - 15 minutes