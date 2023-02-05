Righteous In The Sight Of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-FEB 5 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's
World Has Issue with Righteousness But There Are Vast Differences in the
Righteousness of the Old Testament and the Lord's Righteousness in the
New Testament. Noah (Obedience), Daniel (Intercessor), and Job (Reduced
to Ashes) Were Set Apart Due to Their Righteousness in the Sight of God.
Revisiting Wednesday Night's Message "Abide In Christ."