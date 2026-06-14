Dems Went Too Far This Time!

Dem Power Grab To Cost Them In Future Elections

* Communists will put into place systems and people to ensure they can’t lose elections.

* “You can vote your way into communism, but you have to shoot your way out.”

* They will institutionalize cheating.

* They don’t share your morality.

* They have never been able to control their demonic urges — and they push too far, too fast.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (8 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7b0fzq-democrat-power-grab-to-cost-them-in-future-elections.html