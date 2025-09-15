Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

Overview of Israeli Intelligence and Data Collection from Google Israeli intelligence agencies, particularly Unit 8200 (an elite signals intelligence and cyber warfare unit of the Israel Defense Forces, comparable to the U.S. NSA), have deep ties to Google through personnel, contracts, and technology sharing. These connections enable indirect access to user data via Google's cloud services, AI tools, and acquisitions of Israeli tech firms founded by former Unit 8200 officers. Direct evidence of Mossad (Israel's foreign intelligence agency) accessing Google user data is limited, but broader collaborations with U.S. intelligence (e.g., NSA sharing raw data with Israel) suggest potential pathways. Much of this stems from Israel's military-tech ecosystem, where Unit 8200 alumni dominate cybersecurity roles at Google, raising concerns about surveillance, especially of Palestinians and global users opposing Israeli policies.Key mechanisms include:

Personnel Overlap: At least 99 Unit 8200 veterans work at Google, often in data security and AI roles, potentially influencing access to user data.

Contracts like Project Nimbus: A $1.2 billion deal (2021) for Google Cloud services to the Israeli government and military, providing AI and data processing tools that augment surveillance.

Acquisitions: Google's $32 billion purchase of Wiz (2025), a cloud security firm founded by Unit 8200 alumni, integrates Israeli intelligence-linked tech into Google's data infrastructure.

AI and Surveillance Tools: Google provides AI for facial recognition, data analysis, and targeting, used by Unit 8200 to process vast datasets, including Palestinian communications and imagery.

Historical Data Sharing: NSA shares unfiltered U.S. user data (including from Google) with Israeli intelligence under a secret agreement, with no legal limits on Israel's use.

These practices have drawn criticism for enabling mass surveillance, human rights abuses, and potential blackmail, particularly in the context of the Gaza conflict. Google maintains it complies with laws and does not create backdoors, but internal documents show concerns about monitoring Israel's use of the tech. Below, I detail the main findings with sources.1. Unit 8200's Role and Ties to GoogleUnit 8200 specializes in SIGINT (signals intelligence), cyber operations, and data collection, including monitoring communications and using AI for targeting. Many alumni join Google, creating a "pipeline" for intelligence expertise into data handling.

Key Example: Google's 2025 acquisition of Wiz for $32 billion places Unit 8200 veterans in charge of securing Google Cloud data for billions of users. Wiz co-founders (Yinon Costica, Assaf Rappaport, Ami Luttwak, Roy Reznik) are Unit 8200 alumni with histories in surveillance and hacking. Critics fear this gives Israeli intelligence indirect access to user data, especially for opponents of Israeli policies. Unit 8200 has a track record of spying on Americans and using tech for extortion/blackmail, per Edward Snowden leaks.

Personnel Infiltration: At least 99 Unit 8200 veterans hold roles at Google, including in data security and the Nimbus project. This raises ethical concerns about exploiting user data for foreign intelligence, as these individuals bring military surveillance skills to private tech.

Facial Recognition and Google Tools: Unit 8200 uses Google Photos and Corsight AI for facial recognition to surveil Palestinians in Gaza (reported in 2024). They upload databases of known faces to Google's service for identification, even in low-quality or obscured images from drones. This integrates Google's image analysis with military data collection.





SOURCES:

1. Wiz acquisition puts Israeli Intelligence in charge of your Google data https://mronline.org/2025/04/21/wiz-acquisition-puts-israeli-intelligence-in-charge-of-your-google-data/

2.Google is Acquiring Tech Firm Founded by Ex-Israeli Intelligence Officers for Record $32 Billion https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/google-acquisition-tech-wiz-israel-gaza-8200

3. Fromer Unit 8200 Israel IDF Occupy Leading Roles in Google, Microsoft, and Meta https://insidetelecom.com/former-unit-8200-israel-idf-occupy-big-tech-media-roles/

4. 8200 Wikipedia: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_8200

5. Unit 8200: The Most Secretive Military Intelligence Unit In Israel.

https://avidence.substack.com/p/unit-8200-the-most-secretive-military