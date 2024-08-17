Kadyrov says he received a Tesla Cybertruck from Elon Musk

Ramzan Kadyrov (Head of Chechen Republic, a Republic of Russia) said that he received a Tesla Cybertruck from Elon Musk, tested the vehicle, and it will be handed over to the fighters in the Special Military Operation zone. Trolling!

On a Tweet at X, Musk denied sending this vehicle.

Ramzan Kadyrov keeps trolling Elon Musk. He wrote on his channel:

Elon, don't pay attention to backward and uninformed people or corrupt media. Don’t get distracted by them, trust me. It’s better to keep creating and reaching new heights. Your innovations are helping us a lot. You’re doing great, no matter what!

P.S. By the way, a special thanks for Starlink. The connection speed in the combat zone is awesome! The fighters send their regards! 👍





