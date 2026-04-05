POWER OF FIRE Series - The Station 2003 case study (File 01)

For now, we will temporarily move on from our Le Constellation investigation to explore other indoor fires caused by pyro.





We begin with this documentary of the Station nightclub fire titled: "The Guest List" [2022]





"The same music that these passionate fans loved, music that helped them heal and escape the daily grind, ironically led them to their tragic deaths. As the months and years went by, the GUEST LIST became much more than a filmmaking journey. It became a responsibility like no other — to those families and individuals who put their trust in us as filmmakers. Some ask WHY? To this day, it is still America’s deadliest rock concert. The topics and themes we explore remain relevant in society and apply to contemporary music events. A comprehensive film about this horrific tragedy was missing from our history books… until now. But, Most important are the words from those who continue to live with the pain. This is for them…" - Director, David S. Bellino





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Even if one survives, burn victims have some of the most traumatic life-long injuries imaginable. They never fully heal, they only scar... Again i posit: is it worth the risk? If not, how many more times are we going to have to see this?