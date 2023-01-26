Create New Account
New Year 2023 Prophetic service | புத்தாண்டு தீர்க்கதரிசன ஆராதனை | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Published 11 days ago

New Year 2023 Prophetic service New Year Service 2023 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Alexander | Sudha Alexander | Milton | Berachah Prophetic Ministries 2023 புத்தாண்டு தீர்க்கதரிசன ஆராதனை புத்தாண்டு ஆராதனை 2023 | தீர்க்கதரிசி எசேக்கியா பிரான்சிஸ் | அலெக்ஸாண்டர் | சுதா அலெக்ஸாண்டர் | மில்டன் | பெராக்கா தீர்க்கதரிசன ஊழியங்கள் 0:00 - Milton 11:00 - Worship 01:13:37 - Prophet Ezekiah Francis 02:46:45 - Sudha Alexander 03:02:42 - Alexander – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us +91-44-26501290 (or) Send your prayer requests to the link https://linktr.ee/berachahpropheticmi... – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/BPMYoutube Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TamilMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/HindiMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/TeluguMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/MalayalamMessages Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/KannadaMessages – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries: https://ezekiahfrancis.org/ – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App from Play Store: http://bit.ly/BPM-App – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Ways to Give UPI : [email protected] http://bit.ly/PartnersSeed – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – #berachahpropheticministries #ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #propheticword #prophecy #christianmessage #promiseword #2023

