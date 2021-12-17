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Vaccine efficacy - how are the numbres presented Bulgarian subtitles
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32 views • December 17, 2021
Mainstream media says vaccines are 95% effective. Are they really?
Here is a Lancet article which explains a little bit.
Според официалните медии ваксините са 95% ефективни. Какво всъщност означава това? Ето линк към статията в Lancet:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
Here is a Lancet article which explains a little bit.
Според официалните медии ваксините са 95% ефективни. Какво всъщност означава това? Ето линк към статията в Lancet:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
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