Lord … I Know It’s Almost Over

A roaming soul to takes time out to talk with God whenever he can ...It's been a long , long painful battle ... in this war against evil ... the fate of humanity hanging on the outcome. We are making headway and I can see the possibility that this war will be ending soon, with humanity being saved at such a high cost in human lives, culture, dignity and faith ...