More Than A Prophet
Pastor Jack Ward
Published Yesterday |

More than meets the eye.  We hear that sometimes.  This is something like the tip of an iceberg.  You see the tip but most of it is hidden.  Jesus is hidden in plain sight.  The word of God tells us exactly who He is.  The Jews thought He was just a prophet.  Islam and other religions believe Him to be a prophet.  But is that all He is?  Of course not.  Peter great sermon tells us exactly who He is….

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
