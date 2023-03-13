More Than A Prophet

More
than meets the eye. We hear that
sometimes. This is something like the
tip of an iceberg. You see the tip but
most of it is hidden. Jesus is hidden in
plain sight. The word of God tells us exactly
who He is. The Jews thought He was just
a prophet. Islam and other religions
believe Him to be a prophet. But is that
all He is? Of course not. Peter great sermon tells us exactly who He
is….
